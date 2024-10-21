The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Peggy G. Pollard As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMHERST, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Peggy G. Pollard is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as an Esteemed Lead Nursing Executive at Oracle Health.

Mrs. Pollard, a distinguished healthcare professional with over three decades of experience, is making an indelible mark as a Lead Nursing Executive at Oracle Health. Her role is pivotal in the implementation of a groundbreaking electronic record system for the Veterans Affairs, heralding a significant healthcare transformation.

Peggy G Pollard

Continue Reading

With a career spanning over 30 years in the healthcare industry, Mrs. Pollard has demonstrated unwavering dedication and expertise. Her commitment to healthcare and her leadership in clinical informatics has positioned her as a trailblazer in the field.

Currently, as a Lead Nursing Executive at Oracle Health, Mrs. Pollard leads a dynamic team of Nurse Executives facilitating the implementation of a cutting-edge electronic health record system for the Veterans Affairs. This endeavor is poised to be one of the most substantial healthcare transformations in history.

Mrs. Pollard's educational background is marked by excellence. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, from the University of Lynchburg (formerly Lynchburg College). Additionally, she possesses a Master of Science in Leadership and Organizational Change from Pfeiffer University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from both.

Her affiliation with the American Nursing Informatics Association, American Nursing Informatics Association, American Medical Informatics, and American College of Healthcare Executives underscores her commitment to staying at the forefront of clinical informatics.

Mrs. Pollard's contributions to healthcare have not gone unnoticed. She has received the prestigious Top Honors Award from the University of Lynchburg and others, further emphasizing her impact on the industry. She was presented with the Beacon Award, the ANA Award, as well as invitations to speak on various topics to national organizations such as the American Nurses Association, and Office of National Coordination for Health Information Technology. In addition, Ms. Pollard is a Daisy Award winner signifying excellence in nursing practice.



She attributes her accomplishments to the invaluable guidance of her mentors, her tendency to consider the bigger picture, her ability to approach situations in a strategic manner, and her unwavering commitment to hard work.



In addition to her illustrious career, Mrs. Pollard is a devoted wife to her husband, Larry Pollard. Together, they have raised a loving family, including children Christopher, Lauren, Stacey, and Andrew.

Her dedication extends beyond her family, as she aspires to continue making a meaningful difference in healthcare, fostering continued growth and success. She is convinced that the work of clinical informatics will constitute a lasting legacy within the healthcare industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]



SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED