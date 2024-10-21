SCZONE Aims To Attract Investments From Chinese 'Guixi' In Copper Industry: Chairperson

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), received at its headquarters in the administrative capital a delegation from the city of Yingtan, affiliated with the Chinese province of Jiangxi. The delegation was headed by Juan Yun, Chairperson of the city's Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference. Several executive leaders from both sides were present to discuss cooperation, especially in the copper and its applications, for which the city is famous. The meeting included an exchange of expertise with the Guixi Special Economic Zone affiliated with the city of Yingtan and the port connected to it, whether to attract Chinese companies operating in the city wishing to expand outside China or to cooperate with the port in various logistical activities.











Gamal El-Din commenced the meeting by explaining SCZONE's interest in cooperating with the financial and business community in Yingtan City and the Guixi Special Economic Zone and its affiliated port. He shed light on what SCZONE, its industrial zones and ports on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea offer in terms of distinctive investment incentives and unprecedented competitive advantages. These include its location near various global markets and the ability to reach about two billion international consumers, not only through the strategic location of the zone; but also, through a variety of free and international trade agreements that Egypt is part of. In addition, it can reach over 100 million local consumers.

Gamal El-Din confirmed the growing demand for the metal industries that characterize Guixi City, especially the copper industry and its various applications which the Authority aims to localize.

He also stressed that the success stories of Chinese investments within the Authority reflect the great confidence of investors, not only Chinese but also global.

For his part, Juan Yun expressed his happiness with visiting the Suez Canal Economic Zone and getting closely acquainted with what it offers to its investors. He stressed his readiness to cooperate with SCZONE in areas of common interest, whether in industrial or logistical activities.