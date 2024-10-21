ACI Launches New Investment Company Focused On Sustainability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – The Amman Chamber of (ACI) announced the establishment of a new holding company and fund aimed at bolstering the national and supporting environmental sustainability, focusing on waste recycling, landfill management, pipelines, and infrastructure development.In a statement issued on Monday, the ACI highlighted the new company's goal of investing in natural resources, raw materials, and imported goods to maximize economic value. The initiative seeks to implement innovative solutions in and infrastructure, contributing to Jordan's overall economic growth.The project aims to create a comprehensive waste management system, starting from organized waste collection, through advanced sorting technologies, and finally converting and reprocessing materials for use in local and international industries. This approach is designed to reduce and eventually eliminate waste burial practices.Additionally, the company will invest in expanding Jordan's gas networks and infrastructure to support industrial growth. By improving the efficiency of natural gas transportation and distribution, the project seeks to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.Fathi Jaghbir, Chairperson of the ACI, emphasized the importance of the initiative, describing it as a key step towards transitioning to a circular and sustainable economy.He noted that the company exemplifies strong cooperation between different sectors and will foster an environment that stimulates innovation and business development.Jaghbir added that the future of the Jordanian industry depends on efficient resource investment and balancing economic growth with environmental conservation. This project, he said, will open new opportunities for Jordanian industries and create significant added value.