Queen Rania Meets With Young Jordanians Leading Income-Generating Projects

Amman, 21 October (Petra) --

Amman, 21 October (Petra) -- Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with a group of young Jordanians from Amman on Monday to talk about their income-generating projects, which the Queen had previously supported under a sponsorship scheme.To date, the scheme has supported 190 youth-led projects from across the country, chosen primarily by civil society organizations with assistance from the Jordan River Foundation, which selected some of these projects through its community empowerment programs.At the meeting, the youth described to Her Majesty details about their projects, the job opportunities they created, as well as the vocational and professional skills gained by other Jordanians through these youth-led income-generating businesses.The young men and women also discussed with Her Majesty their plans for growing their projects, highlighting several success stories that have impacted their lives and those of others.Instead of seeking out traditional employment opportunities, the youth Her Majesty met insisted on following their passions and launching their own non-conventional projects.All beneficiaries of Her Majesty's sponsorship program had already established their own small projects and created between one to three part-time or full-time jobs before receiving support through the scheme.