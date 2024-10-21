Traxtion Revolutionizes Tire Quoting With Innovative Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our cutting-edge high-speed optical imaging system accurately identifies tires on moving vehicles, minimizing errors and streamlining the quoting process.

TraXtion - Maximize Aftermarket Profitability and Loyalty with TraXtion

By streamlining the tire quoting process, WheelSpec saves time and resources while increasing accuracy and profitability.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TraXtion, formerly known as Tire Profiles, a leading optical diagnostic software company in the automotive aftermarket based in Irving, TX, today announced the upcoming launch of WheelSpec at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 5th, 2024. The new software tool will be on display in the SEMA New Product Showcase section, and also at TraXtion's SEMA booth 10970 (North Hall Featured Exhibitor) and aapex show booth J7715 (Venetian Expo Hall) The new addition to TraXtion's suite of products enables car dealerships, automotive service centers, tire shops and manufacturers worldwide to automatically quote replacement tires on a moving vehicle (1-5mph) without human intervention. This will ensure speed and accuracy for tire professionals while making the process seamless and straightforward for their customers, driving retention and better service experience.“Tire quoting has been a tedious, time-consuming, and unscientific process at service centers worldwide for years,” said Brad Kokesh, Chief Revenue & Operations Officer at TraXtion.“This antiquated process involves going to the parked vehicle, manually checking the sidewall, then going back to the shop into an inventory management tool and, ultimately, pricing out 1-2 different tires. In many cases, customers are quoted tires based on availability and/or advisor opinion versus the homologated tire from the OEM, which matched the suspension and engineering of the vehicle when built. Human interaction can, and often does, introduce mistakes, inefficiencies, and poor customer experience. With over 240M replacement tires installed per year in just North America, tire quoting requires innovative technology like WheelSpec, and TraXtion is the first to develop it.”WheelSpec by TraXtion will make it quicker and easier for service centers and their customers by automatically capturing these crucial data points on the moving vehicle:1. License Plate RecognitionThis information will address the need to capture the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle which in turn identifies the OEM specific tires (and/or options for tires at build-out), as well as stored repair information in the service center's management system such as vehicle mileage and tire replacement history.2. Sidewall Data: Actual Tire Size, Speed/Load Ratings, Tire AgeThis data will ensure an accurate quote for the current tires on the vehicle. Some drivers prefer the experience of their current tires after replacing their original OE tires. The tire DOT number unlocks the production date of the tire.3. Wheel Rim SpecificsConfirmation of vehicle/tire identification using a proprietary library of OE wheel rim images and characteristics.By collecting and analyzing these three major components, WheelSpec can accurately and efficiently generate an automatic comparison tire quote of multiple tires that will include (1) current tire on the vehicle, (2) OE-matched tire as delivered new, and (3) a budget tire option for high-mileage vehicles. WheelSpec's generated quote will also take into consideration inventory levels based on an API into the service center's tire distribution system to ensure quick and accurate actionable results to drive an improved customer experience.“Considering the global aftermarket tire replacement industry was valued at $100B in 2023 and is expected to reach $148.8B by 2031, growing at a 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2031, the replacement tire business is even more important now for not only tire service centers, but automotive dealerships and manufacturers alike,” says Kokesh.“TraXtion has been a leader in moving vehicle optical diagnostic technology for the service drive at dealerships, but WheelSpec now solidifies TraXtion as THE software leader driving efficiency and profitability for the entire global aftermarket tire industry.WheelSpec is certified to IP66 standards, making it available for indoor and outdoor usage. An optional RFID tire tag reader will be available in Q1 2025. The tool is functional with or without other bundled TraXtion diagnostic software and equipment.About TraXtion:TraXtion, formerly known as Tire Profiles, was established by Roger Tracy after a career in railway wheelsets and Formula 1 racing tire diagnostics. Foreshadowing the success and impact of these innovative solutions in other industries, he saw an opportunity to bring this technology to automotive. And thus, TraXtion was born. For over a decade, TraXtion has been providing our customers with state-of-the-art optic tire diagnostic systems, such as TreadSpec and Groove Glove, which have revolutionized tire management and loyalty.At TraXtion, we pride ourselves on our expertise and commitment to excellence. Our team of engineers continues to push boundaries and develop innovative solutions for our customers' ever-evolving needs. We believe in constantly innovating and evolving our products to provide the best possible experience for our partners and their customers.For more information:Alexandra MazziPhone: 214-240-7677e-mail: ...traxtion

Alexandra Mazzi

TraXtion

+1 214-240-7677

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.