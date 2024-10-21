Minister Of Municipality Meets Saudi Minister Of Environment, Water And Agriculture
10/21/2024 2:00:17 PM
Riyadh: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley, on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the opening of the Saudi Agricultural exhibition 2024, which kicked off Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two sides in areas of common interest, especially in the fields of agriculture and food security, and ways to enhance and develop them.
