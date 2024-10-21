Middlesex Water To Report 3Rd Quarter 2024 Earnings On October 31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, plans to announce its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on October 31, 2024 after the closes. The press release and the company's 10-Q filing will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

(732) 638-7549

...