Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Opens New Office In San Bernardino

Bill Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, was honored as one of the Best Lawyers, known for his relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to clients

Mike Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers for his dedication to providing expert representation and client advocacy

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys open a new office in San Bernardino to serve local communities with expert legal representation

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a renowned law firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation and personalized client care, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in San Bernardino, California. This expansion further strengthens the firm's presence in Southern California and reinforces its dedication to serving individuals and families throughout the region.The new San Bernardino office, conveniently situated at 473 East Carnegie Drive Suite 276, San Bernardino, CA 92408, will serve clients in San Bernardino and the surrounding areas, including Redlands, Rialto, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Colton. The firm's experienced trial attorneys specialize in a comprehensive range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and falls, workplace injuries, and wrongful death."We are excited to expand our services to the San Bernardino community and provide accessible legal support to those who need it most," said Mike Karns, founding partner of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. "Our team is dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. We understand the physical, emotional, and financial burdens that accidents can cause, and we are committed to guiding our clients through every step of the legal process with compassion and expertise."Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a family-owned firm built on the principles of integrity, personalized attention, and client advocacy. The firm's attorneys have a proven track record of success, securing substantial settlements and verdicts for their clients."At Karns & Karns, we believe in building strong relationships with our clients," added Bill Karns, founding partner. "We take the time to listen to their concerns, understand their unique circumstances, and develop personalized legal strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes. Our clients are family, and we treat them with the care and respect they deserve."The San Bernardino office is now open and welcoming new clients. To schedule a free consultation, please call 661-464-0655 or visit .About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a leading law firm with locations throughout California, Nevada, and Texas. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to accident victims and their families. With a team of experienced trial attorneys and a commitment to client satisfaction, Karns & Karns has earned a reputation for excellence in the legal field.

