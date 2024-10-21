New Book Trailer Release: Discover Judith Perkins' Uplifting Story Of George Seevers, A Historical Memoir

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Journey to the Pacific, One Man's Quest

Author, Judith Perkins

Judith Perkins shares a heartwarming tale of survival and resilience in the 19th-century American West. Watch the trailer and experience this rich history.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Judith Perkins takes readers to the rough frontier in“Journey to the Pacific, One Man's Quest”, an absorbing family drama that revolves around George Seevers, a man born into adversity but motivated by hope. George's story is one of tenacity, fortitude, and the transforming influence of family, spanning from his early years in an Illinois orphanage to discovering love and prosperity in the American West.Born in Streator, Illinois, in 1859, George Seevers' early life is shaped by tragedy. With his father lost to dysentery and his mother unable to care for him after the deaths of his two older brothers in the Civil War, George is sent to an orphanage at the tender age of two. His childhood is one of relentless labor and survival, where moments of solace are found only in the pages of books that spark his fascination with the Pacific Ocean and dreams of adventure.At 15, George runs away from the orphanage, boarding a freight train that carries him west. His journey leads him to Rapid City, in the Dakota Territory, where he finds work as a ranch cook. After months of labor and dreaming of a better future, he arrives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where a chance meeting with Fred Lewis changes his life forever. Hired to assist in the Lewis family's hotel restaurant, George not only discovers his passion for cooking and baking but also meets Marie, Fred's eldest daughter, and the woman who will become his wife.Together, George and Marie create a life filled with love, family, and growth, eventually settling in the small town of Rawlings, which grows alongside them into a bustling city. Their journey from the end of the railroad line to the thriving community of Rawlings is one of warmth, optimism, and the unbreakable spirit of 19th-century settlers.Judith Perkins creates a work of fiction that is both deeply felt and rich in historical detail. Don't miss the chance to experience George Seevers' incredible journey. The official book trailer is now live on Explora Books ' social media channels and is available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Watch the trailer today, and explore into a world of adventure, love, and history!Buy Here: Journey to the Pacific, One Man's Quest ( )About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

Diosdado Aba, Jr.

Explora Books Ltd

+1 236-259-4886

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Journey to the Pacific by Judith Perkins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.