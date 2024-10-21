Ava Energy Patents Distributed Data Center Powered By Distributed Energy And Microgrids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava AI Holdings, Inc. ("AVA Energy") is proud to announce that it has been granted a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a second patent, United States Patent Application No. 18/654,413 , that focuses on MicroGrids powering GPUs, the chips involved in global data centers.

This second patent follows their core patent, which allows users of the Ava Energy System to convert distributed energy into compute power using their proprietary Energy Operating System (EOS) combined with GPU chips.

"We are proud to announce a second patent for distributed compute and data centers. We believe that whether distributed data centers are powered by solar, wind, or small modular nuclear, we will be at the forefront of this technology."

Andersen added, "Now users who buy Ava can convert their electricity to compute and sell it for way more than they would by selling back to the grid. In New York, you can only sell your electricity for $0.02 per kilowatt hour (kWh) versus selling compute for $2.66 per kWh, a more than 100-fold increase!"

Ava Energy seeks to partner with current microgrid operators to expand its mission of decentralizing the power grid. Ava will be able to use the power generated through the microgrids

and transform it into compute to be sold. At the same time, Ava is building a distributed cloud

to serve the growing GPU demand.

About Ava Energy AI Holdings Inc

Ava Energy AI LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to developing advanced technologies that optimize the use of distributed energy resources. Through its innovative Energy Operating System (EOS) and cutting-edge solutions, Ava Energy aims to empower energy producers and consumers to participate in a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable energy ecosystem.

