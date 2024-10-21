MELTRIC® Multipin Devices Obtain UL 2238 Listing, Enhancing Safety And Reliability For Industrial Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELTRIC® DSN37c Multipin Device

MELTRIC® Corporation proudly announces that select Multipin devices are now UL listed.

- Mark Broman, President & CEO, MELTRICFRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRIC®, a leading provider of innovative electrical solutions, is proud to announce that a majority of its series of Multipin devices have been successfully tested to meet the UL 2238 standard for North America. This significant UL Listing standard certifies MELTRIC's commitment to reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction ( ).The UL 2238 standard defines the“Standard for Cable Assemblies and Fittings for Industrial Control and Signal Distribution.” By meeting these standards, MELTRIC's Multipin devices are guaranteed to deliver exceptional safety, reliability, and durability in demanding industrial environments."Obtaining the UL 2238 listing for our Multipin devices is a significant milestone for MELTRIC," said Mark Broman, President & CEO. "This certification highlights MELTRIC's commitment to delivering innovative, safe, and reliable electrical solutions that meet the harsh demands of industrial applications. We listened to our customer base and are proud to offer our customers Multipin devices that are tried, tested, and now UL certified."MELTRIC's Multipin devices that are now UL listed include the PN12c, DSN12c, DSN24c, DSN37c, DS24c, and DS37c models. These Multipin devices offer a wide range of amperage and auxiliary combinations to suit various monitoring, power, and control applications. Featuring MELTRIC's renowned spring-loaded, silver-nickel, butt-style contacts, Multipin devices deliver optimal performance and durability.Key benefits of MELTRIC's Multipin devices include:.Enhanced safety: UL 2238 certification guarantees compliance with stringent safety standards..Improved reliability: Robust construction and high-quality materials ensure long-lasting performance..Versatility: A wide range of options to meet diverse application needs..Ease of use: Crimp/solder or screw-type terminals for convenient installation.For more information about MELTRIC UL 2238 listed Multipin devices please visit .About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, .

