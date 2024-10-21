Defense Company Shares Surge On News Of $2 Million In Orders

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications and lifesaving and sustaining applications. Today's news that one of its divisions has secured over $2 million in defense orders has sent shares trading higher.

%TurnOnGreen (OTC: $TOGI) announced in a press release today that its power division, Digital Power Corporation, has successfully developed a new line of defense-grade power conversion modules and power control systems, including a proprietary power distribution unit for off-road tactical and military ambulances. These innovations have already resulted in $2.2 million orders from a leading global defense contractor for integration into mobile strategic defense assets.

TurnOnGreen has also secured a strategic contract with an Israel-based defense corporation to design, develop, and manufacture custom PCMs and PDUs for tactical vehicles. These cutting-edge products are designed for deployment by the Israel Defense Forces in all-terrain armored fighting vehicles and first-response military ambulances, showcasing the firm's capabilities in providing mission-critical, high-reliability solutions.

TurnOnGreen serves diverse markets, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility.