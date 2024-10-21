Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office Hosts Awards Ceremony For Young Volunteers
Date
10/21/2024 9:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A ceremony was held to award a group of young volunteers who
completed their service at the Office of the Ombudsman,
Azernews reports.
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, met with the volunteers. During the
meeting, she emphasized that Azerbaijan provides opportunities for
young people to excel in various fields and highlighted initiatives
aimed at preparing professional personnel to ensure the country's
sustainable development.
The Ombudsman discussed the practical knowledge gained by the
volunteers during their time at the institution and expressed
interest in their involvement in social and cultural projects. She
also offered advice regarding their education and careers, wishing
them success in future endeavors.
At the end of the event, certificates were awarded to the
volunteers for their active participation in the human rights and
freedoms protection program, in accordance with the Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Voluntary Activities."
The volunteers had come from institutions such as the Academy of
Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, Baku State
University, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Languages,
Baku Slavic University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University,
Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Sumgayit State
University, Khazar University, Western Caspian University, as well
as several universities in Turkey. During their service, they
gained experience in various departments of the Ombudsman's Office
and closely familiarized themselves with its activities in the
field of human rights protection and promotion.
MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108802779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.