Macron Pushes Lebanon Ceasefire In Phone Call With Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel called for a ceasefire in Lebanon in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime on Monday, saying that such a measure should be enforced as soon as possible.

The French president highlighted the need to allow UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL to carry out its mandate in southern Lebanon, saying that Paris condemns any "deliberate" targeting of peacekeepers there, according to a statement by the Elysee Palace.

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, Macron called for more dialogue that would pave the way for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Israel's military has intensified air bombardment across Lebanon since September 23, leaving scores of people either dead or injured, while inflicting heavy damage on infrastructure. (end)

mao









MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108802756