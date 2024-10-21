Clove Cigarettes Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clove Cigarettes Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hand Rolled, Machine Made Kreteks (Full-Flavored), Machine Made Kreteks (Low Tar Nicotine)), End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global clove cigarettes market size is expected to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is majorly driven by the increasing product launches driven by the growing demand for machine-made clove cigarettes.



Machine rolled full flavored clove cigarettes accounted for more than 45% market share in 2018. Clove cigarettes containing the lowest level of tar and nicotine content as compared to the full flavored variant, which is one of the unique selling points of these products. Low tar nicotine clove cigarettes is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The female end user segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, attributed to rising number of women smokers in regions such as North America, Europe, and Central and South America. Russian females accounted for more than 57% of the market share in 2018.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2018. The growth is majorly supported by the significant production and demand for clove cigarettes in Indonesia, which accounted for about 92% alone in 2018. APAC clove cigarettes market has witnessed significant rise in demand in the recent few years. With the rise in consumer disposable income along with their willingness to try out unique and premium variants can be attributed to the regional product demand. Clove Cigarettes Market Report Highlights

APAC is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven majorly by the high demand from Indonesia

The machine-made kreteks (full-flavored) dominated the market and accounted for 46.5% revenue share of in 2023 Some of the major players operating in the global clove cigarettes market include Philip Morris International, Gudang Garam, Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia, JT International, Bentoel Group and Wismilak Group Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $116 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Clove Cigarettes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Clove Cigarettes Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Clove Cigarettes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Clove Cigarettes Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Hand Rolled Kreteks

5.4. Machine Made Kreteks (Full Flavored)

5.5. Machine Made Kreteks (Low Tar Nicotine)

Chapter 6. Clove Cigarettes Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Clove Cigarettes Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Clove Cigarettes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Clove Cigarettes Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles



Philip Morris Products

PT. Gudang Garam

PT Djarum.

Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia

JT International SA.

Bentoel Group

Wismilak Group. Kretek International, Inc.

