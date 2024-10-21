VACATIONS BY RAIL® ANNOUNCES TOP 2025 ESCORTED TOURS, INCLUDING TWO NEW NORTHERN LIGHTS EXCURSIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's Leading Rail and River Expert is Expanding its Offerings to Include New Domestic and International Winter Tours Due to Overwhelming Demand for 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024

North America's leading supplier of train vacations and the trusted authority on rail, is launching all new excursions as part of its Top 25 Tours for 2025. The company's impressive catalog of awe-inspiring excursions invites travelers to embark on an unforgettable journey. With the growing popularity of trips to witness the Northern Lights, Alaska and Scandinavia tours are taking center stage in a catalog filled with one-of-a-kind rail and cruise adventures:

Alaska Northern Lights & Winter Nights:

Embark on an unforgettable 7-day journey through the heart of Alaska's winter wonderland. Departing from Fairbanks, travelers board the Aurora Winter Train, a scenic train journey that takes them through the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska, including the majestic Denali National Park. An evening in the wilderness provides the perfect setting to witness the stunning aurora borealis. The tour also includes exciting activities like a dog-sled ride through the snow-covered tundra, a curling lesson to learn a traditional Alaskan sport, and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to encounter the state's diverse wildlife.

Northern Lights on a Winter Arctic Cruise :

This extraordinary 12-day Scandinavian adventure takes travelers through Norway's fjords, into the Arctic Circle and venture to the North Cape plateau, the northernmost point of Europe aboard a modern cruise ship. While sailing through the Loften Islands is the chance to witness the mystical Northern Lights. From Oslo, travelers will embark on a scenic train journey along the iconic Bergen Railway, taking in the stunning fjords and landscapes that Norway is renowned for. Once in Bergen, patrons board a cruise ship for a six-night adventure into the Arctic. As the ship sails northward, passengers are treated to breathtaking vistas of fjords, glaciers and snow-capped mountains.

For over 20 years, Vacations By Rail® has been showing people the best of the world . Whether planning a getaway with a loved one, a guided city escape, or the trip of a lifetime, the team at Vacations By Rail® curates experiences for every individual and every type of vacation. Using extensive expertise in global destinations, the team creates seamless itineraries with various transportation choices and accommodations to ensure travelers get the best experience in their chosen locations. Vacations By Rail® provides the largest selection of rail and cruise trips including escorted rail vacations complete with a Tour Manager, as well as cruise vacations and independent vacations, both domestically and internationally. While choosing from the biggest selection of rail vacations and cruises, Vacations By Rail® provides dedicated rail specialists to guide each patron through questions and bookings.

