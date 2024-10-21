(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three New Little Green® models feature BISSELL's industry-first Pet ProvenTM certification, ensuring the highest cleaning performance expected by pet families.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions for nearly 150 years, is taking its and beloved category of Little Green® portable deep cleaners to the next level with upgraded features and innovative designs. With the holiday season approaching, the company that introduced portable deep cleaning is back with three new product innovations that deliver professional-grade results at home to tackle tough stains and spills, making them the perfect product for your home or gift for a loved one.

Little Green® Pet Pro

The newest addition to the Little Green® family, Little Green® Pet Pro, delivers the strongest suction versus the leading competition1 and is equipped with extra-large tank capacity, allowing for increased cleaning between refills. With specialized pet tools included, such as the Self-Cleaning Tough Stain Tool and Pet Hair Removal Tool, Little Green® Pet Pro cleans yucky stains from vomit and urine to pet hair.

"At BISSELL, we're proud to pioneer the portable deep cleaning category and remain the number one brand in the space," states

Meighan McLaughlin, Director, global portable deep cleaning at BISSELL. "We're committed to making cleaning easier and more effective, and with these brand new product offerings to an already esteemed suite of products, we're taking the next step to empower our customers to tackle tough messes with confidence."

This comes on the heels of BISSELL's newly launched Pet ProvenTM performance certification program, designed by BISSELL and rooted in its commitment to pets. BISSELL® products bearing one of two Pet ProvenTM badges – Pet ProvenTM or Pet ProvenTM Ultimate – are specifically designed and certified by BISSELL to tackle common pet messes, such as cleaning up fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents, meeting rigorous testing and consumer satisfaction standards. The key product features and upgrades for the latest portable deep cleaners from BISSELL® include:



Little Green® Pet Pro (Pet Proven TM Ultimate) $159.99: This machine is the newest portable deep cleaning product to feature the Pet ProvenTM Ultimate badge. In tandem with Triple Action PET PRO Oxy Spot & Stain formula, achieve professional-style results on carpet, upholstery, auto interiors and more by removing the toughest pet messes, no rental required.



Little Green® Max Pet (Pet Proven TM ) $139.99 : This machine has been proven to have superior suction to key competitors. Delivering 30% more suction power than Shark® StainStrikerTM2, Little Green® Max Pet allows you to suction away the toughest stains, odors and pet dander allergens, and the self-cleaning stain tool makes clean-up after the clean even easier.

Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet (Pet Proven TM Ultimate) $229.99: Clean the toughest, oiliest stains and spills up to 50% better with innovative HydroSteam® Technology. Steam, powerful suction, and OXY formula work together to remove tough, stuck-on oily messes from carpet, upholstery, and even hard surfaces.

The Little Green® machines don't just clean up after pets, they help save them too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves PetsTM through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.



To learn more about BISSELL and portable deep cleaners, visit

bissell .

For more about BISSELL's new Pet ProvenTM certification, visit bissell/en-us/category/shop-pet-proven/ .

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® , founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, impacting more than 790,000 pet lives.

Learn more on: BISSELL ,

Instagram ,

TikTok and

Facebook .

1Based on ASTM F558 sealed suction at hose versus leading portable deep cleaners.

2Based on ASTM F558 average peak air power through hose with connector covered.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

