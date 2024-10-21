Celebrating 30 Years Of Strategic Insights, SEAS Remains At The Forefront Of Military Force Modernization Planning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agent-Based Modeling Solution Achieves Unprecedented Milestone

The start of the new U.S. fiscal year this month marks the 30th anniversary of the System Effectiveness Analysis Simulation (SEAS) program, software that helps military strategists predict how their actions in space will affect battlefield outcomes.

SEAS, developed by ExoAnalytic Solutions for the US Space Force, remains a top tool for simulating and predicting space capabilities' impact on combat. The latest SEAS 4.0 "Phoenix" upgrade enhances modeling in complex environments.

In an era of rapid software obsolescence, SEAS has proven its enduring value. Developed by ExoAnalytic Solutions for the United States Space Force, SEAS remains a state-of-the art tool for simulating, predicting, and quantifying the impact of space capabilities on combat performance across all warfighting domains. In June, ExoAnalytic released SEAS 4.0 "Phoenix", delivering robust upgrades to enhance modeling and analysis of an increasingly complex operational environment.

Part of the Air Force Standard Analysis Toolkit (AFSAT), SEAS plays a crucial role in helping the Air Force, Space Force, and other DoD organizations explore new system concepts, architectures, and operational strategies within joint warfighting scenarios.



"SEAS has steadily grown and evolved to meet the needs of a diverse community of analysts conducting vital studies and assessments," said Eric Frisco, SEAS program manager at ExoAnalytic. "Its development has been driven by real-world analytical challenges, not traditional software requirements, which has been key to SEAS's lasting impact and relevance-now more than ever."

A unique paradigm

Far more than a mere visualization, SEAS simulates adaptive interactions of opposing military forces, including explicit sensor-to-shooter kill chains, with all entities individually programmed to react realistically to one another and their environment. This paradigm, known as agent-based modeling and simulation, made SEAS unique when it was first introduced in 1994.

"In the early 1990s, we saw that desktop computers were becoming powerful enough to compute potential military conflict outcomes using Complex Adaptive Systems Modeling and Simulation frameworks," said ExoAnalytic president Greg McNeill, who has worked on SEAS from its beginning. "We seized the opportunity and have continually optimized the tool so that it has delivered strategic value to warfighters for 30 years and counting."

Free for government use

SEAS is available at no cost to the U.S. government and allies, including support contractors. Those with a valid analysis need can request the software by completing a simple form, available at . The latest version-SEAS 4.0 Phoenix-features a new modern, customizable user interface and powerful new features designed to accelerate model building and analysis timelines. This new version also includes integrated, quick reference "help" documentation to aid seasoned users and beginners alike.

About ExoAnalytic Solutions

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a leader in space domain awareness, defense technology, and military operations research. With a mission to protect and enhance global security, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to achieve mission success in the complex and evolving space environment. Founded on a commitment to excellence, the company combines deep technical expertise with a passion for solving complex challenges. ExoAnalytic serves both government and commercial customers, ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of operations in space and beyond.

