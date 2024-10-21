India Mobile Congress 2024 Concludes To A Grand Success With Over 1.75 Lac Participants

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st October 2024: The 8th Edition of India Mobile (IMC) 2024, the largest telecom, and forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), concluded by achieving the largest participation ever with over 1.75 lac participants attending the 4-day forum. The event was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Narendra Modi, who called for global standards in ethical AI and data privacy and highlighted India's tremendous opportunity to advance 6G for the world during his inaugural speech.



India Mobile Congress, Asia's largest digital technology forum, has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem. The India Mobile Congress 2024 witnessed participation from over 310 partners and exhibitors, including participation from 13 Ministries, 29 academia along with 920 startups and representation from over 123 countries. The event also showcased more than 900 technology use case scenarios, including 750 AI-based use cases, and hosted more than 186 sessions in which over 820 global and Indian speakers participated.



Over the four days of IMC 2024, the forum welcomed key dignitaries like Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MoS for Rural Development and Communications; Dr. L. Murugan, MoS for Information & Broadcasting; Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications; Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI; Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the ITU; Akash Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance JIO-INFOCOMM Ltd.; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Airtel; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group and many others.



Speaking on the success of India Mobile Congress, 2024, Mr. Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress said, "IMC 2024 more than lived up to its focus on 'Future is Now', with ideas exchanged on several disruptive innovations and engaging discussions on a host of future technologies. It's been a great experience seeing IMC grow multitudes over the years and IMC 2024 brought together global leaders, innovators and industry experts to showcase and collaborate on the next-gen technologies. The event showcased disruptive ideas in key areas, including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, cyber security and electronics manufacturing, among other themes. We are happy to note the highest-ever attendance of over 1.75 lac at IMC 2024 and would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, delegates from around the world and the Department of Telecommunications for their consistent guidance and support."



India Mobile Congress 2024 showcased India's innovation ecosystem, where leading tech & telecom companies and innovators highlighted advancements in quantum technology and circular economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-cases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

