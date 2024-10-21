Sahm App Now Open For Retail Subscription To Shalfa Facilities Management IPO Media Outreach Newswire APAC
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -
Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Sahm Capital announces that qualified retail investors can now subscribe to the Initial public offering (IPO) of
Shalfa Facilities Management Company through the
Sahm App . The subscription period will run from
October 20 to October 28, 2024 .
IPO Details:
Share Price: SAR 61
Minimum Subscription: 10 shares
Maximum Subscription: 209,990 shares
Instructions for Subscription via Sahm App:
Download or update
the Sahm App to version 1.7.1 or later from this link:
Click on " Markets
" then navigate to " Saudi Market"
, then select " IPOs"
.
Choose
Shalfa Facilities Management
from the list, then click on " Subscribe
".
Enter the number of shares, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and tap " Submit"
.
Confirm the transaction by entering your trading password.
About Shalfa Facilities Management:
Founded in
2008
and based in
Riyadh
, Shalfa Facilities Management Company offers a range of services including
facility management
,
environmental services
,
project management
, and related commercial activities. The company also manages operations in
wastewater treatment
,
waste collection
,
recycling
, and
facility maintenance
.
This IPO allows qualified investors to participate in the continued growth of Shalfa Facilities Management by accessing the subscription directly through the Sahm App.
Disclaimer :
Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not in any way a recommendation or advice to sell or purchase any financial instruments, bonds, or other investments. We strongly recommend consulting a specialized financial advisor before making any investment decisions to ensure that these investments are suitable for your expertise, financial circumstances, and investment goals.
Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offering or the information provided.
