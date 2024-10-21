Court Initiates Proceedings To Declare CM Ali Amin Gandapur An Absconder In PTI Long March Vandalism Case

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has initiated the process to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur an absconder in the PTI Long March vandalism case. Judge Tahir Abbas Supra presided over the case, which included PTI lawyers, including Sardar Masroof.

Due to Gandapur's repeated absence, the court had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants. The court exempted PTI's Faisal Javed from appearance while declaring Gandapur a fugitive.

The case was registered against the PTI leadership at the Secretariat police station for inciting the protesters to damage public properties, interference in government affairs, and other charges.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 21.