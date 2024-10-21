Food Emulsifiers Market Insights: Trends Driving Innovation In Food Processing | The Path To A $4.6 Billion Industry By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets titled “Food Emulsifiers by Type, Source, Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, the global food emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9%. This article delves into the key factors driving this growth, including lifestyle changes, rising demand for convenience foods, and the expanding bakery industry.

What Are Food Emulsifiers?

Food emulsifiers are agents used to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, ensuring that ingredients blend smoothly without separating during storage. They play a crucial role in maintaining texture, improving appearance, and extending the shelf life of many food products. Emulsifiers are common in baked goods, dairy, and processed foods.

Food Emulsifiers Market Growth Drivers

Rise in Demand for Convenience Foods

One of the primary growth drivers of the food emulsifiers market is the increasing consumption of convenience foods. These products ranging from ready-to-eat meals to pre-packaged snacks cater to consumers seeking quick meal solutions with minimal preparation.

Food emulsifiers are essential for maintaining product consistency, preventing ingredient separation, and enhancing flavors and textures. The rise in convenience foods is driven by factors such as:



Urbanization and busy work schedules

Changing dietary habits and lifestyles Increased preference for fast, easy-to-prepare foods

This shift in consumption patterns is expected to sustain demand for food emulsifiers over the next few years.

The Bakery Products Segment: A Market Leader

Among the many uses of food emulsifiers, bakery products are expected to remain the largest application segment throughout the forecast period. The demand for baked goods-such as bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies-continues to grow worldwide, driving the need for food emulsifiers.

In bakery products, emulsifiers help:



Stabilize air bubbles, producing lighter textures

Extend shelf life by delaying staling Improve volume, appearance, and consistency

With rising consumer demand for high-quality baked goods, manufacturers rely heavily on emulsifiers to meet expectations. This trend positions bakery products as a key segment in the food emulsifiers market.

Mono- and Di-Glycerides Lead the Market

Mono- & Di-Glycerides secure the largest food emulsifiers market share in the growing emulsifier industry. These emulsifiers are widely used due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with plant-based diets. Derived from vegetable oils, they offer several advantages:



Non-toxic and non-allergenic

Neutral flavor and clean-label status Ideal for both traditional and vegan food products

With the increasing adoption of plant-based diets, the demand for these emulsifiers is projected to grow. They are extensively used in baked goods, dairy, and processed foods, ensuring consistent textures and longer shelf lives.

North America: A Dominant Market by 2028

The North American food emulsifiers market leads the industry, driven by the region's preference for processed and convenience foods. Factors contributing to this dominance include:



High demand for packaged foods

Presence of major players like ADM and Ingredion Increased investment in food additives and product innovation

North America's strong food industry infrastructure and focus on quality and safety standards will continue to support the growth of the food emulsifiers market in the region.

A Bright Future for Food Emulsifiers

The global food emulsifiers industry is on a steady growth trajectory, fueled by the increasing consumption of convenience foods and the expanding bakery industry. Key emulsifier types such as mono- and di-glycerides will remain in high demand due to their versatility and clean-label appeal. Meanwhile, North America is set to maintain its leadership position in the market through 2028.

As consumers seek healthier, more convenient food options, manufacturers will continue to innovate with emulsifiers that enhance product quality, texture, and shelf life. The market's outlook remains optimistic, with opportunities for growth across various regions and product segments.

How do innovations in stabilization properties contribute to the growth of the food emulsifier market?

Innovations in product development, particularly those focused on enhancing stabilization properties, present a major growth opportunity in the food emulsifier market. Emulsifiers play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of food products while improving their texture, appearance, and shelf life. To meet evolving industry demands, manufacturers are creating various starch-based emulsifiers using micro and nanoparticles, known for providing long-term stability in emulsion systems and enhancing product structure and durability. These starch-based emulsifiers are produced through several advanced techniques, including encapsulation, hydrolysis, cold gelatinization, dissolution-precipitation, sedimentation, and the incorporation of hydrophobic elements.

Key Food Emulsifier Companies to Watch in 2024



ADM (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

International Flavours & Fragrances (US)

Ingredion (US)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Palsgaard (Denmark)

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Foodchem International Corporation (China) ABF Ingredients (UK)

