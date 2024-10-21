Distribution Of Essential Goods For Hurricane Survivors Is Spearheaded By A Nonprofit You’Ve Never Heard Of

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Good360 Amplifies Relief Efforts Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, a national nonprofit leader in disaster response and recovery, is facilitating the distribution of essential goods to communities hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, delivering more than $1,500,000 worth of items in the weeks since Hurricane Helene made landfall.

Good360 coordinates response through partnerships with nonprofits and corporate donors. In response to current disaster events, Good360 is at the center of activities through their network of nonprofit partners, including national nonprofits like Global Empowerment Mission, United Rescue Alliance, World Emergency Relief, and Save the Children, along with local nonprofits like Caring for Others (GA), Morningday Community Solutions (FL), Colaborativa La Milpa (NC), and High Socks for Hope (TN).

Corporations such as Amazon, United Airlines, The UPS Foundation, PwC, GAF, Ecolab, CVS, CarMax, Lowe's, Rooms To Go, Keurig Dr Pepper, Red Wing Shoes, IKEA, and J. Jill have provided financial grants to fund immediate relief efforts.

Additionally, in-kind donations from companies like Amazon, Edgewell, Nestlé, GAF, IKEA, Walmart, Keurig Dr Pepper, Red Wing Shoes, United Airlines, Nice-Pak, Maersk, Grainger, LuminAID, Bombas, The Coca-Cola Company, Arbonne, Hasbro, Lowe's, Newell, KEEN, American Airlines, Bath & Body Works, L'Oréal, Ferguson, Levi's, and Signify, along with members of International Housewares Association (IHA), and International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) have enabled Good360 to preposition and distribute essential supplies efficiently.

To serve communities faster, Good360 proactively collaborates with partners to pre-position goods before disaster strikes. When it does, they are able to get those goods to local communities through an already established nonprofit network. As a result, vital products like hygiene kits, blankets, water, and cleaning supplies are available to survivors of disasters across North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

“Our work with both nonprofit organizations and corporate partners showcases the power of collaboration,” said Jim Alvey, Good360's Vice President of Disaster Recovery.“By combining resources, expertise, and networks, we can maximize our impact and bring critical aid to the communities recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.”

Last year, Good360 distributed more than $54 million worth of products, which helped survivors of disaster.

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $18 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at

