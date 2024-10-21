ADB Approves 1.8 Million USD Grant To Support Urban Renewal Project In Laos

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Oct 21 (IANS) The Asian Development (ADB) has provided a grant of more than $1.8 million to support an urban renewal project in Vangvieng, a town in Laos' Vientiane province, aiming to develop the city as a green and clean visitor destination.

Under the project, 11 roads covering a distance of 5.3 km will be upgraded. The is expected to begin in November 2024 and expected to be completed within 15 months, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Lao Economic Daily.

Road surfaces, drainage, and lighting will be improved and trees will be planted along sidewalks, together with other works to beautify the town and enhance the overall environment,

Improvements are aimed at attracting higher-spending tourists who will generate more revenue and contribute to the country's economic and social development. When the project is completed, Vangvieng will attract more Lao and foreign tourists.

Vangvieng is a top destination for both local and international tourists. With improved infrastructure, the town is set to further enhance its standing as an eco-tourism hub, offering better facilities for visitors and supporting sustainable tourism growth.

At the government's monthly meeting in June, the Lao government decided to upgrade Vangvieng to a national-level tourist site.

A master plan will be drawn up to regulate the development of tourist facilities in the Vangvieng district and the surrounding area throughout 2024-2034.