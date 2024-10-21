Press Freedom Under Siege: Mexico’S Struggle With Media Restrictions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's press freedom landscape has taken a concerning turn. The country now ranks 13th out of 22 nations in the 2024 Chapultepec Index, scoring 43.50 points.



This score places Mexico in the "restricted" category for press freedom, falling below the Latin American average. The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) conducted the study, revealing both progress and persistent challenges.



While journalist murders decreased from 12 to 7 compared to the previous year, violence and judicial harassment continue to plague the sector.



Most cases of violence against journalists remain unsolved, reflecting the pervasive impunity in the country. The marginal improvement in Mexico's index score (from 41.82 to 43.50) fails to offset the ongoing threats to independent journalism.



Mexico's press freedom situation remains precarious, with only two spots separating it from the "Highly Restricted" category. The country sits between Ecuador (46.03) and Colombia (40.34) in the rankings.







The IAPA report highlights a complex media landscape in Mexico. While digital independent media outlets have proliferated, attacks on journalists persist.

Press Freedom Under Threat in Mexico and Beyond

The manipulation of official advertising to favor pro-government media further reinforces an environment of censorship.



Organized crime continues to pose a significant threat to journalists' safety and their ability to work freely. The Mexican government has intensified its criticism of independent media outlets, often downplaying attacks on journalists.



Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador publicly exposed the private data of a New York Times journalist, Natalie Kitroeff. This incident occurred after she requested comments for an article she was working on.



The legislative branch has also played a role in restricting press freedom. Congress approved reforms that have raised concerns about diminishing democratic checks and balances and transparency in information.



Judicial harassment of journalists through defamation lawsuits and legal proceedings adds to the physical and verbal attacks they face.



These legal challenges often result in psychological impact and strain on financial and human resources. Globally, the Chapultepec Index revealed widespread restrictions on freedom of expression and press across the Americas.



No country achieved the "free expression" classification between August 2023 and August 2024, marking a second consecutive year of decline.

