Global Corporate Wellness Market Size Projected To Reach USD 123.35 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 7.60% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Corporate Wellness Market Size was valued at USD 64.11 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 123.35 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% from 2024 to 2032.”

The corporate wellness market is expanding more and more, with more emphasis on mental health, stress management, and flexible wellness options towards increased productivity. Innovation in health technology and government support are nudging more companies to invest more in the employees' well-being, thus cutting down on healthcare costs.









Key Corporate Wellness Companies Profiled:



ComPsych Corporation

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality

Wellsource, Inc.

Provant Health Solutions

Beacon Health Options

Central Corporate Wellness

SOL Wellness

Truworth Wellness

ADURO, INC.

Well Nation

Fitbit, Inc. Personify Health

Corporate Wellness Market Expands with Focus on Mental Health, Technology, and Work-Life Balance

The Corporate Wellness Market is in high demand since businesses are only now starting to realize the association between employee well-being and increased productivity. Reports suggest that the global wellness economy was rated at USD 5.6 trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.5 trillion by the year 2027. Companies now begin to provide wellness programs for employees, not only physical but also mental health-related items such as fitness, stress management, and nutrition. Over 80% of employees who work in wellness-oriented workplaces report feeling job satisfaction. These programs are becoming the must-haves in companies today for attracting and retaining talent in today's health-conscious environment.

The trend is gaining momentum with increased stress due to work-related stress, issues related to mental health along with an increased need for wellness support due to hybrid and remote work settings. Such emerging technologies as wearable devices and AI health analytics should enhance programs in personalized wellness, with reduced healthcare costs of 13 billion dollars by 2025. Moreover, 72 percent of the workers want to work somewhere that supports their work-life balance, and 81 percent of the office workers want flexibility while working. As the competition continues to attract the best talent, the growth in the corporate wellness market will be marked by expanding wellness programs to financial well-being and social connectedness.

The Growing Impact of Work Stress and Mental Health on Employee Well-being and Business Success

Work stress and mental health have become significant issues, particularly post-pandemic. Shockingly, 83% indicate that burnout negatively impacts personal relationships, with work-related stress chalking out approximately 190 billion dollars in healthcare costs annually in the United States. And 77% of Gen Z and 75% of millennials working in a hybrid or remote job stated they would consider quitting if they were asked to return to full-time office work. As more men continue to work longer hours, discussing mental health and stress at work now becomes imperative to boost employee engagement, and consequently, business performance

Government Funding and Support Drive Growth in the Corporate Wellness Market

Governments are becoming more aware of the impact of work wellness programs on public health and the reduction of healthcare costs. This year, the funding bill at the federal level allocated USD 2.8 billion for the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA, an increase of about USD 700 million compared to the fiscal year 2022. This included the USD 150 million that was dedicated to the Mental Health Block Grant and USD 385 million to Certified Community Behavioral Health to strengthen prevention, screening, and treatment. These incentives and regulatory measures force companies to invest in wellness programs, thus opening up long-term growth in the corporate wellness market.

Organizations Drive Corporate Wellness Market Growth with Employee Health Investments

Organizations make up 53% of the market share of corporate wellness in 2023, as such investments in employee health increase productivity and reduce healthcare costs. Many organizations are also now tailoring wellness programs to fit into their employee benefits packages because there is a very strong correlation that exists between a healthy workforce and higher engagement and retention. With personal focus through workout routines and diet coaching, there is also a significant increase in the demand for fitness and nutrition consultants as a result of this during this period at a growth rate of 7.02% from 2024 to 2032. The primary drivers for this pattern are increasing health consciousness among employees and the need for tailor-made wellness solutions.

