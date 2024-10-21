Stable Winter Season Depends Also On Effective Interaction With Communities Chernyshov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Going through the heating season in stable mode depends not only on sufficient but also on interaction with local authorities, which allows for all issues to be resolved effectively.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Going through the heating season in stable mode depends not only on sufficient fuel stocks but also on effective interaction with local managers. It is exactly what allows for all issues to be resolved promptly. I am pleased that we have such interaction,” Chernyshov wrote.

In his words, the start of the heating season was among the main topics during a meeting of the Board of the Association of Ukrainian Cities, which was held within the framework of the 18th Ukrainian Municipal Forum.

“We spoke about the importance of the sustainable use of energy resources for our energy independence,” Chernyshov added.

He also thanked the heads of communities for cooperation, mutual understanding, and timely payments for gas services.

A reminder that heating supply companies completed preparations for the winter season. From October 14, 2024, social infrastructure objects are being gradually connected to heat supply services.

Partner news

Photo: Oleksiy Chernyshov, Facebook