Kuwait University Discusses Enhancing Space Field With NASA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University (KU) discussed with a US research delegation from The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ways of enhancing Kuwait's space field on Monday.

In a statement, KU's Head of the Physics Department and project director of Kuwait's first satellite Hala Al-Jassar stated that the delegation came to support research, education, and training between NASA and KU.

For his part, Dr. Yasser Abdulrahim, a professor at the Faculty of Engineering and at KU said that cooperation between NASA and KU will allow students to exchange experiences in the field of space.

KU's Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs, Research, and Graduate Studies Dr. Suzanne Al-Bustan said that the College of Science students will be shown ways of benefiting from the cooperation in various other fields, as well.

In turn, NASA's Deputy Associate Administrator Casey Swails praised the cooperation between KU and NASA during the visit, and said that the meeting is expected to contribute to the potential of cooperation between the two.

Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwait satellite (Sat-1) representative Hussain Al-Mousa stated that the satellite aims to take pictures and publish them through various communication sites. (end)

