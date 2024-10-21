Jennifer C. Lewis Joins CDM Smith as Transportation Group Director for North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maitland, Florida, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith welcomes Jennifer C. Lewis, PE to the firm as the group director for North America. She joins with 30 years of experience, spanning transportation, rail transport, water, wastewater and environmental services. Lewis will lead CDM Smith's transportation group sales and delivery teams to grow the firm's transportation business, focusing on achieving profitable growth, while also ensuring CDM Smith's commitment to exceptional quality delivery.

Lewis brings significant expertise in long-term business strategy development and process improvements for overall operational excellence. In her previous role, her operational leadership delivered nearly $200 million in net revenue across the eastern United States. Additionally, Lewis has managed or overseen construction contracts and large programs for state departments of transportation in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and Amtrak. Her expertise will be instrumental in advancing our North America transportation group's business strategy and goals.

"Jennifer brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the transportation industry. Her positive leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate," said Hala Titus, North America Unit President.

Lewis has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Central Florida. She is a member of the Design-Build Institute of America, Women's Transportation Seminar, American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the Florida Engineering Society, and the Florida Institute of Consulting Engineers. She is a graduate of the ACEC/Florida Engineering Leadership Institute.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

