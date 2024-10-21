Unimacts' Parent Company ZETWERK Secures A 1.5 GW Module Order From NTPC Renewables

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Unimacts' parent company ZETWERK Businesses, the world's largest managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, announced today that it has secured a substantial second order from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), India's largest power generation company.

Unimacts- A ZETWERK Company

Continue Reading

ZETWERK's 1.5 GW order is a fourfold increase from the previous one from NTPC Renewables in 2023. It includes manufacturing and supplying ALMM-compliant, Made in India solar PV modules, including mandatory spares, for the 1200 MW Khavda Solar project in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

ZETWERK will manufacture and deliver this order over seven months, demonstrating its agility and ability to handle large-scale projects efficiently. This order reinforces ZETWERK's reputation as a trusted partner in India's renewable energy sector.

Srinath Ramakkrushnan , Co-founder of ZETWERK, said, "We are thrilled to secure this ambitious solar project with NTPC. This second order is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, high-quality solar solutions that contribute to India's energy transition and promote domestic manufacturing."

Abhay Adya , Head of ZETWERK's Energy Transition Business, added, "Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive solar solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. We are excited to continue our growth in the renewable energy sector and support ambitious renewable energy targets around the world."

ZETWERK's Energy Transition Business is diversified across Renewable Energy - MSI, Solar PV Module Manufacturing, Battery Packs & Chargers Manufacturing, and BESS Solutions. With a team of over 450 personnel across various departments such as Procurement, Design, Operations, and Tendering, ZETWERK is well-equipped to deliver world-class projects. The in-house R&D team ensures the highest innovation and quality standards are maintained.

Unimacts, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZETWERK, is headquartered in Sloan, NV. Unimacts is a leading player in the US solar industry, providing durable, ASTM-compliant solar piles, tracker components and modules with cutting-edge TOPCon technologies. With three factories in the US and one in Mexico, Unimacts is well positioned to support the North American marketplace.

About ZETWERK Manufacturing:

ZETWERK

is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. It partners with the world's leading industrial and consumer enterprises to have their products manufactured via a global network of small manufacturers, where ZETWERK helps with supplier selection, pricing, and fulfillment of orders. ZETWERK offers manufacturing solutions across industries such as Precision Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Renewables, Consumer Electronics, and Infrastructure For customers, ZETWERK's manufacturing network ensures products are made faster, at competitive prices, and with world-class quality. For manufacturing partners, ZETWERK drives higher utilization of manufacturing capacities and offers various portfolio services (including logistics, raw material procurement, and working capital access) to drive revenue growth and optimize manufacturing costs. ZETWERK

is ranked India's 64th most valuable brand and 2nd strongest Engineering brand by Brand Finance in 2024. For further details:

About Unimacts



Unimacts

is a leading provider of innovative solutions that streamline the global supply chain to address the metal production challenges faced by manufacturers. With a strong focus on design engineering, logistics, and international manufacturing, Unimacts optimizes resources across its extensive network of manufacturing facilities worldwide. By employing a flexible approach, Unimacts effectively reduces costs while delivering highly specified mechanical industrial products crafted to meet the highest quality standards. Committed to excellence, Unimacts empowers manufacturers to achieve their operational goals and thrive in a competitive market.

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE ZETWERK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED