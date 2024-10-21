Immunohistochemistry Market To Grow At USD 5.5 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock the future of diagnostics with the Immunohistochemistry market, projected to soar from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a robust 7.4% CAGR! Experience innovation across hospitals, academic institutions, and research organizations as this transformative sector flourishes. Westford, USA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunohistochemistry size was valued at around USD 3.1 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 5.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2024–2031). Rising use of and machine learning in IHC along with the introduction of technically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions will substantially drive the market growth. The enhancements in IHC protocols raised its demand to a notable level for diagnosing diseases. In addition, the increase in the approval of products and rise in launch of technically advanced IHC systems for disease diagnosis will enhance market growth. Multiplexed IHC is one of the novel technologies, which enables from a single sample, detailed and multiparametric analysis utilizing advanced mass spectrometric detection methodologies. The labelled fluorescence detection-based method, encounters significant technical challenges, with respect to multiplex IHC, is further propelling market revenues for IHC. The increased ageing population in both emerging and well-developed nations, is also likely to impact the Immunohistochemistry market positively. The use of IHC protocols specifically is on the rise in clinical pathology, notably in the fields of hematopathology, neuropathology, and oncologic pathology. The popularity of the method is notable, and it has had a considerable influence on cancer diagnostics. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to be a driving factor for the market of immunohistochemistry. Another factor is the broad applications of immunohistochemistry in research and drug discovery efforts, also contributing to the increase in revenue throughout the forecast period. At that, whole-slide imaging and digital image analysis provide the most accurate and enough unbiased analyses. To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - Browse in-depth TOC on the "Immunohistochemistry Market" Pages - 157 Tables - 89 Figures – 76 Immunohistochemistry Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 5.5 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Emergence of multiplexed immunohistochemistry Key Market Opportunities Growth of aging population prone to age-related diseases Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for personalized medicines

Immunohistochemistry Market Segmental Analysis

Based on Product , the market is segmented into Antibodies (Primary antibodies, Secondary antibodies) clonality (Monoclonal antibodies, Polyclonal antibodies), Reagents (Histological Stains, Blocking Sera and Reagents, Chromogenic Substrates, Fixation Reagents, Organic Solvents, Proteolytic Enzymes, Diluents, Other Reagents (Antigen Retrieval Solutions, Stabilizers, Controls, And Mounting Solutions)), Equipment (Slide-staining Systems, Tissue Processing Systems, Slide Scanners, Other Equipment (Digital Pathology Systems And Histology Equipment, Such As Automated Cover Slippers, Visualization Equipment (Bright-Field, Fluorescence Microscopes), Microtomes, Paraffin Dispensers, Slide Labellers, And Tissue Microarrays)), Kits (Human Immunohistochemistry Kits, Animal Immunohistochemistry Kits).

Based on Application , the market is segmented into Application Diagnostic applications (Cancer, Infectious diseases, Autoimmune diseases, Nephrological diseases, Neurological diseases, other diseases (Ophthalmic, Cardiovascular, Dermatological, And Dental Diseases), Research applications (Drug Development and Testing, Other research applications (Stem Cell Research and Developmental Biology), and Forensic applications.

Based on End User , the market is segmented into Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions & Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other end users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Companies, and Forensic Laboratories).

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Increase Effectiveness of Treatment

Personalized medicine is becoming widely used due to its remarkable effectiveness in the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer patients. Decision-making in relation to this method of treatment is supported by immunohistochemistry techniques, which enable the most complete and precise histological subtyping of tumours. The availability of immunohistochemistry assays, used for the determination of the expression of mutant proteins, could replace or add to molecular testing and make it much more accessible. In this way, they newer methods represent valuable new tools available for the treatment of cancer within a modern clinical setting. This is because of their high reproducibility, manageable level of technical and interpretive complexity, and cost-efficiency. Essential steps that are taken in the field of personalized medicine and targeted therapy include the development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays.

Emergence of Multiplexed Immunohistochemistry to Improve Visualization of Biomarkers in Single Tissue

The advent of multiplexed immunohistochemistry is stimulating the market. It provides improved capabilities for visualizing numerous biomarkers in a single tissue sample. This new approach helps to better understand the molecular and cellular composition of a tissue, which is valuable for research and diagnostics. Multiplexed immunohistochemistry surpasses conventional immunohistochemistry, which previously allowed to identify only one protein in one sample. Now it is possible to detect many proteins within the same tissue section, which makes it easier to study the complex interrelationships in biology. This is particularly important in the field of cancer, where characterization of the tumour microenvironment is essential and targeting a range of immune and stromal markers is more efficient. Multiplexed immunohistochemistry will continue gaining traction since it provides detailed spatial and molecular information vital for development of targeted therapies and precision medicine.

Growing Development in Commercialization of Biotech to Drive Market Growth in North America

Due to the advancements in commercialization and biotech, North America has the highest IHC market share worldwide. The dominance of the North American area is due to the rising use of this immunohistochemistry apparatus in diagnostic facilities and laboratories. Furthermore, favourable reimbursement policies in nations like the United States and Canada is driving the growth of the IHC market by increasing the quantity of automated instruments. In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer patients in North American nations is also fueling the demand for immunohistochemistry methods.

Immunohistochemistry Market Insights

Driver

Growing demand of personalized medicines among patients and physicians

Incorporation of AI and digital pathology to increase workflow efficiency.

Emergence of multiplexed immunohistochemistry

Restraints

High Expense of immunohistochemistry equipment

Lack of skilled professionals to manage immunochemistry

Increasing developments of alternative diagnostics techniques

Key Players Operating in Immunohistochemistry Market



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

BIO SB

Miltenyi Biotec

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

EagleBio

Biocare Medical, LLC

Elabscience Bionovation Inc.

BioGenex

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Candor Bioscience GmbH Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Key Questions Answered by Immunohistochemistry Market

Which region is expected to hold the largest market share?

Which are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the top players in the immunohistochemistry market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing focus of market leaders on new product launches and growing demand for personalized medicines), restraints (High expense of immunohistochemistry), opportunities (Incorporation of AI and digital pathology), and challenges (Advent of multiplex immunohistochemistry) influencing the growth of immunohistochemistry market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the immunohistochemistry market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the immunohistochemistry market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

