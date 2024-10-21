News Conference To Address Gentrification: Overdevelopment And Black Crisis In Nation's Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVENT: on Gentrification, Overdevelopment and the Crisis Facing Black DC ResidentsDATE / TIME: Tuesday – October 22, 2024 – 12:00Noon ESTLOCATION: John A. Wilson District Building1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NWWashington, DCCONTACT: 202.997.8909Dear Members of the Press and To Whom it May Concern:A news conference will be held at the Nation's Capital regarding gentrification, overdevelopment, the crisis amongst Black Elected officials, (including Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White ), and the social crisis facing Black DC residents. Several community organizations for suffering parts of the city will appear with their lawyer, attorney Malik Shabazz, Lead Council for Black Lawyers for Justice.News Conference Issues:1.The crisis in affordable housing and skyrocketing real estate prices and the sharp decline of Black owned property and land in DC.2.Organizers and lawyers are proposing a citywide“MORATORIUM ON ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT” until court or referendum mandated rules of fairness and equity can be set in place.3.The crisis amongst Black Elected officials (including the indictment of Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White).4.Reparations for District area residents (via Councilman Kenyan McDuffie 's DC Reparations Bill and other methods).5.This crisis against Black contractors and Black jobs; organizers are demanding that 40% of all city building contracts, construction and community improvement work be guaranteed to Black Contractors and Black laborers.6.Organizers are preparing for their major conference“THE CRISIS AND CONSPIRACY TO DESTROY BLACK WASHINGTON DC” on Saturday October 26th at Union Temple Baptist Church.

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq

BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE

+1 301-513-8445

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.