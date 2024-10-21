Les Entretiens Forum Debuts In Mumbai, Setting The Stage For The City's Evolution Into A Global Hub

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 21st October 2024: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & (IFCCI), in collaboration with Les Entretiens, successfully hosted the inaugural edition of Mumbai Les Entretiens 2024, marking its debut in Asia. Held at the majestic Royal Opera House in Mumbai, this prestigious forum focused on the city's transformation into a global metropolis by 2047.



The event welcomed key dignitaries, including H.E. Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Smt. Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra; Dr. Shirish Sankhe, Director and Founding Partner of ISEG Foundation; Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director Godrej Industries Ltd; Ms. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Former Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games; Ms. Najat Vallaud Belkacem, Former French Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Research;.Mr. Parijat Chakraborty, India Lead - Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation, ESG, CSR, IPSOS to name a few. These speakers shared their insights on the future of Mumbai, highlighting essential areas for growth as the city works toward its ambitious 2047 vision.



The first Les Entretiens de Mumbai has paved the way for strengthened collaboration between India and France, driving forward a vision for Mumbai's future as a globally connected, sustainable, and innovative city.



The discussion began with a focus on the ongoing efforts to implement renewable energy solutions and improve coastal mobility. Smt. Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, said, "Mumbai's journey to becoming a smart city includes embracing renewable energy to combat heat and improve sustainability. The upcoming transport systems will significantly enhance connectivity, particularly with the airport, paving the way for smoother mobility across the city."



Kaustubh Dhavse, Joint Secretary & Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of Mumbai's evolving role as India's financial hub. He remarked, "Mumbai's infrastructure and transport systems are developing at a rapid pace; setting the stage for the city to become a resilient, climate-friendly, and economically thriving global destination." Dhavse also spoke about the need to integrate global best practices in preserving and revitalizing Mumbai's rich cultural heritage.



In the session on India's 2036 Olympic Games bid, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Former French Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games, shared her thoughts on India's candidacy. "India's Olympic bid is poised to be a fierce competition, with the potential to create lasting, historic moments for athletes and audiences worldwide,"she said while emphasizing the importance of quality organization and a strong health system to manage potential challenges during the event.



Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder of upGrad and Swades Foundation, turned the conversation toward the future of education in Mumbai. He proposed the creation of a global education destination within 50 km of the city to attract international students, adding, "Education is not a final destination; it's an ongoing journey. Artificial intelligence should be used to enhance learning and help bridge the skills gap, ensuring that future generations remain equipped for the challenges ahead."



Sustainability and future living took center stage during a dedicated session, where industry experts discussed transformative projects. Ashvin Iyengar, Head of Strategy & Transformation at Adani Group, highlighted the ongoing Dharavi Redevelopment Project's goal of achieving net-zero emissions and creating sustainable residential spaces. Nicolas Wigishoff, Director at Suez Ultrafor, detailed a project treating 500 liters of water daily in Worli, part of a circular system aimed at environmental preservation. Both stressed that these innovations are crucial to the long-term sustainability of the city.



The Urban Culture session showcased how festivals and urban development shape cities and communities. Brinda Miller, Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Association highlighted the global significance of the festival, stating, "The fest is very iconic, known globally, inclusive of all kinds of people. It's the 25th year, so it's going to be special. The money from the fest goes to restoration in the area, which has been the tourist district. The industry is making money, and a lot of people get recognized here." Atul Ruia, Chairman, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. added, "Revitalization of the city's infrastructure and development is happening. Phoenix is rebranding itself by building new things, expanding the space, and bringing new brands to the city."



The vision for Mumbai in 2047 is centered around sustainability, education, and cultural integration. Nicolas Wigishoff Director Suez Ultrafor Pvt. Ltd emphasized a greener future, noting, "50% of water is created by this brand in a plant, treated wastewater." His ongoing project will provide 500 million liters per day, contributing to a sustainable water supply for the city. Ashwin shared a transformative vision, stating, "The project provides access to better education, health, wealth creation, along with homes-better livelihood. The vision is a slum-free Mumbai where you see generational change." Shweta Jain Chief Marketing & Sales Officer The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts highlighted the city's cultural and luxury aspirations, saying, "Nair started the vision of a thought-through journey in Mumbai with art and culture integrated. Passion for the ecosystem can go hand in hand with the art culture. Mumbai will take over as the luxury capital of the globe." Praveen echoed the city's focus on sustainability, adding, "Water and waste are both recycled and reused in the city for sustainable living in the country."



Sumeet Anand, Founder of IndSight Growth Partners and Co-Chair of Mumbai - Les Entretiens, said, "An event also grounded in India's rich tradition of debate and discussion. We will reflect on India's future, leading upto 2047 and beyond, in partnership with our French friends. India and France are committed to explore cooperation in defence, business, technology, space, arts &culture, education, sports and of course sustainable urban development." He also added, "The insights shared during the forum could pave the way for actionable strategies in the years to come, reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable development in the city."



Reflecting on the premier Mumbai Les Entretiens, Payal S Kanwar, Director General,said, "We are thrilled to see such meaningful discussions unfold, and it's an honor to be part of a collaboration that sets the foundation for Mumbai's future."

Jérôme Chartier, Founder of LesEntretiens, expressed his gratitude for the successful gathering, stating, "The first Les Entretiens de Mumbai has been an extraordinary experience. It is inspiring to witness the exchange of bold ideas between India and France, and I am confident that the bonds formed here will continue to foster innovation and growth."



About Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the most active bilateral chambers in India. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750+ company members and 17 Sector & Function led Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information.



The Chamber belongs to a worldwide network of 119 French Chambers (CCI France International) in 92 countries with over 37,000 companies with the mission:

To facilitate business and networking opportunities between Indian and French companies​

To develop trade relations between our members and the Indo-French business community​

To encourage economic, commercial and investment relations between France and India

To help members liaise with the state and central governments for 'Ease of Business'

