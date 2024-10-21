Gas Distribution Networks Restores Gas Supply For 58,000 Households Since Early 2024 Naftogaz CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, has restored gas services for 58,000 households.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“About 1,800 employees of Gas Distribution Networks' emergency and operations service come to help in the most difficult situations every day. Since the beginning of the year, they have eliminated over 1,400 war-related accidents and restored gas supply services for 58,000 Ukrainian households,” Chernyshov wrote.

In his words, the efforts of gas workers aimed at maintaining the operation of gas systems are vital, especially in the frontline settlements.

A reminder that, as of October 15, 2024, more than 12.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas was accumulated in Ukraine's underground storage facilities .

Photo: Oleksiy Chernyshov, Facebook