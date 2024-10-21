Oris Celebrates 60 Years Of Iconic Design With New Divers Date Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 21th October 2024 : Oris is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic diver's watch with the release of the upgraded Divers Date collection. This new lineup captures the style and spirit of the 1960s while delivering enhanced performance for modern-day adventurers.

The Divers Date collection pays homage to a vibrant era of bold creativity when innovation thrived, and a new generation embraced adventurous lifestyles. It was a time defined by cultural icons like Sean Connery's James Bond, Alain Delon, and Mary Quant. At the forefront of this exciting period, Oris crafted sophisticated, reliable timepieces for a rapidly growing global audience.

First introduced in 1965, Oris' original diver's watch combined playful design with high-performance features, reflecting the thrill of underwater exploration and international travel. That legacy continues with the new Divers Date, which has been upgraded with modern features while retaining its timeless charm.

This revamped Divers Date presents a stylish take on the iconic 1965 model. While preserving its retro charm, the watch features substantial upgrades, making it perfect for both adventurers and discerning watch enthusiasts.

Key enhancements include a more substantial silhouette for added presence, improved water resistance of up to 200 meters, and a scratch-resistant ceramic bezel. The redesigned dial features a custom typeface and beveled hour markers for enhanced legibility, while the black, blue, and beige color options evoke the industrial chic of the 1960s.

The new Divers Date is now available at selected Oris retailers worldwide and on our official website: Also, exclusively available at the Ahmed Sediqqi & Sons Boutiques in the UAE.