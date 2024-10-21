Hertz Helps Drive The Vote This Election Day With One Free Rental Day With A Two+ Day Rental

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

What : Today, Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ ) announced that it is helping citizens in communities across the nation get to the with its Free Day on Election Day promotion. Customers will get one day free* when they reserve a car for at least two days and pick up October 21 through November 5 at participating Hertz neighborhood locations.



Why : "Hertz has thousands of locations in communities across the

country and we want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote by providing greater access to reliable transportation," said Henry Kuykendall, Hertz Executive Vice President of North America Operations. "Transportation on Election Day can be a challenge for many and we are proud to help people get to and from the polls this year."



Where : Thousands of Hertz neighborhood locations around the country.

Customers must use PC code 211636 when they make a reservation on Hertz. Additional terms apply:



Also: Hertz also announces their holiday rental promotion of up to 35%

off rentals when you pay now. View offer.





* Reserve for at least two days, and pay for one less day at participating neighborhood Hertz locations only. Applies to base rental rate. Taxes, fees and options excluded. Additional terms and exclusions apply.

