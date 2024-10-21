Nakilat Reports QR1.28Bn Net Profit In Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Company (Nakilat), a global leader in the and maritime sector, announces its results for the third quarter of 2024 ended 30 September 2024.

The company achieved a net of QR1.28bn.

This represents an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing Nakilat's ability to achieve sustained growth amidst dynamic global conditions.

Nakilat continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's largest fleet owners through strategic partnerships, fleet modernization, and achieving operational excellence.

Its growth strategy is anchored in a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and delivering reliable energy transportation solutions. Recently recognized on Forbes Middle East's Top CEOs list, the company remains a prominent leader in the industry, further enhancing its reputation for innovation and excellence.

Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, stated:“Nakilat's strong performance this quarter reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

As the global demand for clean energy transportation continues to grow, we remain committed to driving innovation and pursuing long-term growth.

Our expansion projects, coupled with our dedication to sustainability, safety, customer-centricity and the highest industry standards, have enabled us to maintain our leadership in the maritime industry.

I would like to extend my appreciation to the team at Nakilat for their tremendous efforts in preparing for the implementation of the new fleet construction, which is considered the world's largest program for building LNG vessels for a single owner.”

The company continues to progress with its construction of advanced LNG and LPG/Ammonia carriers, scheduled for delivery in the coming years.

These new vessels, along with Nakilat's strategic long-term contracts, position the company to meet the growing global energy demands while increasing fleet efficiency.

Upon completion of the delivery of all the vessels, Nakilat's fleet will expand to 114 vessels, further reinforcing its leadership in the global clean energy transportation market.

In line with commitment to providing the best practices in investor relations and its strategy to engage shareholders and investors, the Company will hold an investor relations conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Monday, 21 October 2024, at 13:30 hours (Doha Time).

The conference presentation will be published on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

