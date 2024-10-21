QICDRC Announces Enactment Of New Laws To Expedite Judicial Procedures For Resolving Disputes With Efficiency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Centre (QICDRC) announced the enactment of Law No. 16 of 2024, issued by the Amir, which amends certain provisions of the Qatar Centre Law No. 7 of 2005.

These new laws are set to expedite judicial procedures for resolving disputes with efficiency and quality to ensure litigants' rights, achieve swift justice, and reduce litigation time.

It also seeks to enhance investor confidence, especially for foreign investors, in the Qatari judiciary.

This comes in light of previous amendments to the Qatar Financial Centre Law No. 7 of 2005 and Law No. 15 of 2021, which amended some provisions of Law No. 34 of 2005 concerning free zones.

These amendments extended the jurisdiction of QICDRC to include disputes in free zones and appeals against decisions of the Qatar Free Zones Authority.

Key provisions of the new laws includes 'Single Judge Hearings'.

The new law addresses the formation of the First Instance Circuit in the Qatar Financial Court (QFC) Civil and Commercial Court and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal in response to the increasing number of cases.

Previously, these chambers were composed of three judges. Under the new law, each chamber may be composed of a single judge or three judges, as determined by the President of the Civil and Commercial Court, depending on the nature and circumstances of the case.

This change is designed to streamline the judicial process and improve procedural efficiency in both the QFC Civil and Commercial Court and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal.

Second is the 'Reduced Appeal Periods'.

The amendment reduces the appeal period for judgments issued at the first instance of the QFC Civil and Commercial Court and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal from sixty days to thirty days.

This change aligns with practices in other courts in the state and contributes to achieving swift justice and reducing litigation time.

Third law is the 'Court Fees'. The introduction of new court fee regulations is intended to ensure the seriousness of disputes and deter frivolous claims, contributing to a more focused and efficient judicial system.

These laws represent a significant advancement in our legal framework, and QICDRC is committed to supporting the implementation of these laws and ensuring that all legal professionals, stakeholders, and the general public are well-informed about the changes and their implications.