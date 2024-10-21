PM Modi Highlights Unprecedented Development In Infrastructure, Housing, And Economy During Third Term

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 21 (KNN)

In a statement today marking the completion of 125 days of his third term, Prime Narendra Modi emphasised that India is advancing with unprecedented speed across various sectors.

Addressing the nation, Modi outlined a series of significant achievements that demonstrate the government's commitment to comprehensive development.

Notably, Modi announced the approval for the of 3 crore new pucca houses aimed at providing stable and secure living conditions for the underprivileged.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure, as evidenced by the initiation of projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the transportation sector's growth, with the flagging off of 15 new Vande Bharat trains, alongside the laying of foundation stones for 8 new airports, which are set to improve connectivity across the country.

Youth empowerment was a focal point of Modi's address, with a substantial package of Rs 2 lakh crore aimed at fostering employment and skills development.

Additionally, the government has transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly into farmers' bank accounts, further supporting the agricultural sector and enhancing livelihoods.

In a bid to promote health and well-being, a free treatment scheme for citizens aged 70 and above has been introduced, ensuring that the elderly receive necessary medical care without financial burden.

The government is also making strides in renewable energy, with the installation of rooftop solar plants in approximately 5 lakh homes, part of a wider push for sustainable practices.

Environmental initiatives were underscored with the successful plantation of 90 crore saplings under the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign, reflecting a commitment to ecological conservation.

Economic growth indicators have also shown promise, with the SENSEX and NIFTY experiencing gains of about 5-7 percent, while India's foreign exchange reserves have surged to USD 700 billion.

Modi also highlighted the global events hosted by India over the past 125 days, including the International SMU, Global Fintech Festival, discussions on the Global Semiconductor Ecosystem, and the International Conference for Renewable Energy and Civil Aviation.

These events underscore India's growing influence on the global stage and its commitment to fostering international collaboration.

As the country navigates these ambitious projects and initiatives, Modi's administration continues to focus on transformative policies that aim to uplift citizens and strengthen India's position as a rapidly developing nation.

(KNN Bureau)