Andhra Pradesh Aims To Become India's Drone Capital With Investment And Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 21 (KNN)

The Andhra Pradesh is taking significant strides to establish the state as the drone capital of India, as highlighted by Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

The upcoming Amaravati Drone Summit-2024, scheduled for

October 22-23, aims to attract and foster innovation in the drone sector.

In an exclusive interview with K. Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Dinesh Kumar outlined the summit's objectives, emphasising the importance of creating a for discussions on drone technology and its applications across various industries.

The summit is expected to draw over 1,000 delegates, including officials from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, defence representatives, academic scholars, and industry regulators. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the event

at 10 am on October 22

at CK Conventions in Mangalagiri.

The two-day event will also feature a free-entry policy for enthusiasts, enabling them to explore cutting-edge solutions from 40 exhibitors showcasing diverse applications of drone technology.

Key discussion topics will include the current state of drone technology, regulatory reforms, and strategies for developing a comprehensive drone ecosystem through innovation hubs and certification agencies.

The Andhra Pradesh government is actively involved in nurturing this ecosystem, offering manufacturing incentives and regulatory support to attract major players in the drone sector.

"Our goal is to provide an environment conducive to investment, ensuring that Andhra Pradesh becomes a destination for drone innovation," Kumar stated.

Currently, drones are being utilised in various governmental functions, including hospital mapping, disaster management, and food distribution during emergencies.

The summit will delve into the future implications of drone technology, particularly its potential role in enhancing governance and everyday life.

On the evening of

October 22, attendees can look forward to a grand cultural celebration at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada.

The highlight will be India's largest drone show featuring over 5,000 drones, complemented by a fireworks display, music, dance performances, and laser shows,

beginning at 4 pm.

An exciting aspect of the summit is the drone hackathon, aimed at generating innovative solutions across nine themes, including agriculture and public safety.

Over 520 participants have registered, and the state government plans to partner with the winners to implement their solutions in real-time governance.

As investment discussions are ongoing, the summit will serve as a crucial platform for potential investors to explore opportunities within the growing drone market, further enhancing Andhra Pradesh's status in the drone industry.

(KNN Bureau)