The New Flat Rate Builds Connections, Winning Strategies At 2024 Business Uncensored

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-winning price generating software company gives contractors actionable advice for today's problems in home service

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, provided an opportunity for contractors to connect with their peers to build winning strategies and solutions during its annual Business Uncensored in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The three-day event covered several areas of focus that provided value to contractors, from creating a successful work culture to maximizing paid ad efficiency.

"The true benefit of Business Uncensored lies in the close-knit atmosphere we provide contractors," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "When they come to this event, they know they will be working alongside other contractors facing similar problems. This collaboration allows them to share stories and work together to develop solutions they can take back home and use to succeed. It's the bonding and networking with others that makes Business Uncensored unique and special."

The event featured several speakers who delivered strategic messages to help contractors succeed in today's changing and competitive landscape.

Zac Garside, founder of Keep 'Em: Email Marketing Services, was the keynote speaker at the event. His session "Automate Scalable Success with the Right Message" gave critical insight into email marketing for contractors.

Jennifer Bagley of CI Web Group on navigating digital marketing.

Steve Moon of Moon Services on employee value, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Matthew Bratsis and Donna Decoster of OPTIMUS Financing on The Amazon Effect. And many more

"Since 2020, the way businesses operate has changed dramatically, and this year we felt that it was important to focus on the actual problems facing contractors every day," Putnam said. "We wanted our focus to revolve around actionable advice through real storytelling and experiences of industry experts. We often get advice that sounds great on the surface, but we wanted to dig deeper and bring more substance to help contractors solve their problems today."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home essential service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit

