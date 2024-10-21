Pinky (PINKY), A Charitable Meme Token, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Pinky (PINKY) for all BitMart users on October 8, 2024. The PINKY/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC).







What is Pinky (PINKY)?

Pinky (PINKY) is a Solana-based token designed to drive user engagement in charitable initiatives through the TaptapPinky app. Inspired by @MrBeast and named after his dog, Pinky rewards users for every tap they make on their screens, encouraging participation in social good. With a total supply of 1 trillion PINKY tokens, the project aims to create a fun, interactive platform while supporting charitable causes. The token's mint and freeze authority have been revoked, ensuring transparency and security for its holders.

Why Pinky (PINKY)?

Pinky (PINKY) is more than just a meme token-it represents a bridge between blockchain technology and charitable initiatives. By tapping into the popularity of MrBeast's brand and leveraging the fast, low-cost transactions of the Solana network, Pinky plans to attract millions of users worldwide. The project allocates 30% of its total supply for airdrops, with significant funds dedicated to exchange listings and market making. With exciting milestones like TGE, global events, and the opening of a charitable dog shelter, Pinky aims to build a robust community of players and philanthropists.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Pinky (PINKY)

Token Name:Pinky

Token Symbol: PINKY

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 PINKY

To learn more about Pinky (PINKY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!