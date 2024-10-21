BIRDSPING (PING), A Meme-Centric Token Ecosystem, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted BIRDSPING (PING) for all BitMart users on October 10, 2024. The PING/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is BIRDSPING (PING)?

BIRDSPING (PING) is a meme token built on the KLAYTN blockchain, introduced to the world with the slogan“All memes are parodied in the Birdping universe.” The ecosystem features a variety of characters that offer humorous and entertaining meme-based content, with BIRDSPING at the center of it all. With a total supply of 100 billion PING tokens, it provides an engaging experience that combines cryptocurrency and memes through community-driven activities such as staking, event participation, and governance.

Why BIRDSPING (PING)?

BIRDSPING (PING) stands out as a community-driven token that combines entertainment with utility, attracting meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike. Leveraging the high-speed and low-cost infrastructure of KLAYTN, BIRDSPING ensures fast and secure transactions for its holders. Its unique staking and reward system, along with special events like live drops, create a vibrant and rewarding ecosystem. With its fair launch and innovative use of meme culture, BIRDSPING is set to carve a niche in the ever-expanding world of meme tokens, offering both fun and financial opportunities for its community.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About BIRDSPING (PING)

Token Name: BIRDSPING

Token Symbol: PING

Token Type: KLAYTN

Total Supply: 99,999,999,999 PING

To learn more about BIRDSPING (PING), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!