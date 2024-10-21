Ministry Floats Tender For Crude Oil Transportation Services Procurement
Date
10/21/2024 4:14:18 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of energy
and Mineral Resources on Monday floated a tender for the procurement of crude
oil transportation
services, under the specifications and conditions outlined in the tender invitation.
The ministry invited interested bidders to access the tenders section to obtain a copy of the tender documents. Bidders are required to present a valid license for the transportation of crude oil and its derivatives by tankers, issued by the Land transport
Regulatory Authority (LTRA) and classified as Category One.
Additionally, a valid professional license and commercial registration are required to obtain the stamped tender documents.
The ministry began selling tender copies via its website, gov, starting today, until Monday, October 28. The deadline for submitting bids is set for 12:00 PM on Monday, November 11. The last date for receiving inquiries via email is Thursday, October 31, at ....
According to the ministry, bids must include a bid security deposit in the form of a bank guarantee or a certified check from a local bank, valued at JD300,000, which must remain valid for six months from the deadline for bid submissions.
The ministry clarified that technical and financial proposals should be submitted in two separate sealed envelopes, which are then placed in a single envelope labeled with the bidder's name and tender number. The cost of a tender copy is JD2,500 and is non-refundable.
This tender is part of the ministry's responsibility to transport crude oil from the loading point in Iraq to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa. This operation is in line with the extension of the memorandum of understanding for the supply of crude oil from Iraq to Jordan, signed in July of this year and extending until June 26, 2025.
