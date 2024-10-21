Unwrap The Magic: LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Introduces A Festive Winter Collection For Sweeter Moments With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – This holiday season, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW invites you to embrace the magic of Christmas with its festive Winter Collection-a curated array of sweet and savoury treats designed to enhance the warmth and joy of the holidays. Renowned for its premium liquorice, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW offers a range of delightful products perfect for gifting, sharing, and indulging with loved ones.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the entire Winter Collection is elegantly presented in fully recyclable packaging, making it a thoughtful choice for both the environment and those who value life's finer details.

ADVENT CALENDAR

Celebrate the countdown to Christmas with a touch of sweetness! The LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Advent Calendar offers 24 days of unique taste experiences, featuring a mix of beloved classics and exclusive, limited-edition flavours. Each day brings an opportunity to share a magical moment, whether with someone special or enjoying a personal indulgence. Beautifully packaged in a fully recyclable box, this Advent Calendar is designed to make your December even more memorable.

WINTER SELECTION BOX

For the true liquorice connoisseur, the Winter Selection Box presents an exquisite array of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW favourites. This elegant assortment combines beloved classics with seasonal limited editions, making it the perfect holiday gift. Whether indulging in A - THE ORIGINAL, C - COFFEE KIENI, D - SALT & CARAMEL, or crowd-pleasers like F - DARK & SEA SALT and CRISPY RASPBERRY, this box promises something for every taste. A sophisticated treat to share, celebrate, and savour.

SMALL WINTER SELECTION BOX

Perfect for cosy holiday moments, the Small Winter Selection Box offers an indulgent array of popular flavours like CLASSIC CARAMEL, CRISPY RASPBERRY, DOUBLE CHOCOLATE, and D - SALT & CARAMEL. Each bite captures the warmth and joy of the season, making it an ideal festive treat.

BLACK BOX

The Black Box adds a touch of festive enchantment to your holiday table with two indulgent flavours: CRISPY RASPBERRY and FROZEN MINT. The CRISPY RASPBERRY offers a harmonious blend of sweet liquorice, white chocolate, fresh raspberries, and strawberries wrapped in a crisp sugar shell. Meanwhile, FROZEN MINT provides a refreshing, minty experience that transports you to a winter wonderland. With a delightful mix of smooth white chocolate, sweet liquorice, and a cool twist of mint, this selection is perfect for those looking to savour the flavour of the season.

This festive season, make it extra special with LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW's Winter Collection – the perfect gift for loved ones or an indulgent treat for yourself. Available now at LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW stores and online.