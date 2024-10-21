Ukraine In Talks With Hungary To Build Another Freight Checkpoint Mykyta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The development of services between Ukraine and Hungary is beneficial to both countries.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In order to meet all the needs of carriers on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, it is necessary to build a new large freight checkpoint: four lanes in one direction and four lanes in the other. Talks on this are still underway with Hungarian colleagues,” Mykyta told.

In his words, the development of economic relations is essential to both countries. Now, according to Mykyta, the main task is to bring the countries together and prevent“Russia, the enemy, from dividing us.”

“For Hungary itself, it is important to be a transit country for goods that will go from Ukraine. In particular, it is important to load highway M3 with relevant vehicles that will pay taxes. It is economically beneficial for Hungary. If we economically link our relations to Hungary, it will be beneficial for Hungary to support Ukraine in order to economically develop itself as well,” Mykyta noted.

According to him, large enterprises are currently under construction in the Zakarpattia region, which will ensure a significant share of the export of finished products. Mykyta mentioned that, following the Strategy for the Development of Industrial Parks in the region, the above exports should go towards EU countries through checkpoints on the border with Hungary. This refers to freight road and railway routes.

“We need to ensure fast cargo clearance and passage procedures for enterprises to fulfill contracts. All these are significant revenues to the budget.

Hence, expanding the border infrastructure is a matter of strengthening the economy as a whole. Efforts in this area were intensified in 2023, following a meeting between Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Péter Szijjártó in Uzhhorod, and are gradually being implemented,” Mykyta said.

He emphasized that, in regional terms, stable export-oriented business activities within border areas will promote the creation of thousands of jobs and the development of communities, which is“an absolute priority at the local level.”

“Without reliable and efficient operation of checkpoints, it is hard to achieve,” Mykyta added.

According to the Ukrainian official, Hungary is also interested in the development of communities inhabited by Ukrainian Hungarians.

“So, we have common interests in many more areas than logistics. All this should operate effectively, strengthen and develop the economic potential of the two countries,” Mykyta concluded.

Among other things, the Deputy Head of the President's Office stressed the importance of expanding the Chop (Tysa)-Záhony checkpoint.

“Considering that large highway M3, running from Budapest towards Ukraine, is about 20 kilometers away from the border with Ukraine, it is necessary to determine the place where it will enter Ukraine. The Zakarpattia region's Berehove district has been under discussion, but now a different place is being selected there. I think that, in the future, there will be a more detailed development of the plan of the crossing point near the Tysa customs terminal,” Mykyta explained.

A reminder that five road checkpoints operate on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, namely Chop (Tysa) Dzvinkove, Kosyno, Luzhanka and Vylok.

In April 2024, Ukraine and Hungary agreed to open the Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos checkpoint for light motor vehicles and allow the movement of empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes through the Luzhanka-Beregsurány checkpoint.

Photo: President's Office