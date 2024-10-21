(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STARRING DAVID A.R. WHITE, ISAIAH WASHINGTON, DEAN CAIN, SAMAIRE ARMSTRONG, RAY WISE, CHARLENE TILTON, AND SCOTT BAIO, SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY NEWSBOYS

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, your home for faith, family, and country, announced the 5th installment of the most successful faith franchise of all-time, God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, is a Streaming Exclusive available only on Pure Flix, November 1 (8 p.m. ET) . Starring David A.R. White, Isaiah Washington, Dean Cain, Samaire Armstrong, Ray Wise, Charlene Tilton, and Scott Baio, with special appearance by Newsboys, "God's Not Dead: In God We Trust" examines the enduring relevance of faith, hope, and optimism in public service and at the heart of governance.

David A.R. White stars as Reverand David Hill who runs for political office to preserve religious freedom with the hope of healing a divided nation in the exclusive streaming premiere of God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, ONLY on Pure Flix, November 1 (8 p.m. ET).

Continue Reading

In God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, David A.R. White plays Reverend David Hill who with the help of a skilled political strategist runs for political office to preserve religious freedom and heal the divide in his country. As Reverand Hill navigates the treacherous waters of modern politics, his faith and principles are put to the ultimate test.

Dean Cain plays Marc Shelley, Samaire Armstrong plays Lottie Jay, Isaiah Washington plays Congressman Daryl Smith, Scott Baio plays John Wesley. The cast also includes Charlene Tilton ("Dallas"), Newsboys, and an appearance by Mike Huckabee.

God's Not Dead: In God We Trust is a Pinnacle Peak Pictures Presentation in Association with Great American Pure Flix. Executive producers are Michael Scott, Jim Ameduri, Kendall Baldwin, Shawn Boskie, and David A.R. White. Produced by Brenton Early. Additional producers are Troy Duhon, Isaiah Washington, and Anna Zielinski. Vince Null directs from an original screenplay by Tommy Blaze.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

Thomas Graham or Aurora Silva

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

[email protected]

512.537.1414

SOURCE Great American Family

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED