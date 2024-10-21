Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clinches victory at Formula 1 US Grand Prix

(MENAFN) Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc from Monaco clinched victory at the Formula 1 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, marking his third win of the 2024 season. Leclerc's impressive performance helped secure a dominant 1-2 finish for the Italian team, as he and his teammate Carlos Sainz showcased their prowess on the 56-lap circuit at the Circuit of the Americas. Leclerc crossed the finish line first, clocking in at one hour, 35 minutes, and 09.639 seconds, while Sainz trailed him as the runner-up, finishing 8.562 seconds behind.



Max Verstappen of Red Bull, a three-time consecutive F1 champion from 2021 to 2023, secured third place at the US Grand Prix. The race took an unexpected turn when Lando Norris from McLaren, who had been vying closely with Verstappen, received a five-second penalty for an illegal overtaking maneuver that involved going off the track. As a result, Norris was demoted to fourth place, allowing Verstappen to take the podium position despite not winning.



Throughout the 2024 campaign, Leclerc has also celebrated victories at the Monaco Grand Prix and the Italian Grand Prix, underscoring his competitive edge this season. Meanwhile, Verstappen has secured seven wins, with his main rival, Norris, achieving three victories. Other notable performances this season include Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton, who each have two wins, while George Russell and Sainz have one victory apiece.



Looking ahead, the next race, which will be Round 20 of the season, is scheduled for October 27 in Mexico City. The excitement of the Formula 1 season will culminate with Round 24, set to take place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi, where the championship battles will continue to unfold.

