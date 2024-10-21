Producer prices in Germany decline 1.4 percent for 15th consecutive month

(MENAFN) In September 2024, producer prices in Germany experienced a notable decline of 1.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, marking the 15th consecutive month of annual price reductions, according to the latest report by the federal statistical office, Destatis. This sustained downward trend highlights ongoing pressures within Germany's industrial landscape, as businesses continue to face varying cost dynamics. The consistent drop in producer prices points to broader economic shifts, particularly in the wake of energy price fluctuations and the evolving demand for different categories of goods.



The primary factor contributing to this decline was the significant drop in energy prices, which fell by 6.6 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. Energy costs have played a central role in influencing producer price trends, reflecting the broader volatility in global energy markets. Despite this relief in energy expenses, producers are still grappling with rising costs in other areas, particularly in sectors where capital, consumer, and intermediate goods play a key role. These sectors have witnessed contrasting price movements, adding complexity to the overall cost structure.



In contrast to the drop in energy prices, the cost of intermediate goods saw a slight increase of 0.5 percent year-on-year in September. This rise indicates that, while energy prices may be easing, manufacturers are still contending with elevated input costs in other parts of the production process. Similarly, capital goods prices have risen by 2 percent compared to the previous year, suggesting that investments in machinery, equipment, and infrastructure remain on an upward trend. These price increases, especially in capital goods, point to a more resilient demand in areas that are crucial for long-term business growth.



On a monthly basis, the downward trend in producer prices persisted, with a 0.5 percent decline recorded in September 2024. This month-to-month decrease reflects the ongoing adjustment in the German industrial sector as it navigates the challenges of a changing economic environment. With energy prices continuing to be a key driver of producer price movements, businesses will need to balance the benefits of lower energy costs against rising expenses in other critical areas of production and investment.

