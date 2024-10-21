(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Ticketing Report and Database 2024-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been tracking the deployment of transit ticketing and fare collection systems worldwide for nearly a decade. Assessment of the adoption of advanced fare systems worldwide highlights that mobile ticketing as a ticketing solution has the highest adoption rate and the majority of the planned deployments are expected to be implemented in the next three years.

The report covers the current status, opportunities, market estimation, and adoption potential of mobile ticketing and digital wallets in 500 global cities.

Report Scope:



Part 1 provides the key findings and market opportunities in the deployment of mobile ticketing. It gives an overview of the current status and market size of the mobile ticketing segment, and market size analysis by region and type. It provides an overall understanding of the impact of mobile ticketing on ridership, key trends, comparative analysis with other fare media, customer experience and expectations, and risk and challenges. It also discusses key upcoming global trends, new business models, future mobility trends such as Biometric and ID-based ticketing (IDBT), the role of blockchain and tokenisation, integration with Mobility as a Service, and open loop payments. The report explicitly explores the deployment of artificial intelligence in ticketing and potential future trends. The section will give an overview of upcoming opportunities based on recent announcements, contracts awarded, open tenders, and recent launches.

Part 2 provides an in-depth analysis of the industry by ticketing type deployed, reading technology deployed, and integration and interoperability. In the ticketing type, the analysis covers mobile tickets based on QR codes, NFC, SMS, app-based solutions, and digital wallets. The analysis also outlines the adoption of ticket reading technology by type including QR code scanners, NFC readers, Bluetooth beacons, handheld validation devices, and any other medium. The report also analyses adoption by mode type across regions. The section encompasses an understanding of current and planned integration levels for multi-modal and multi-operator ticketing, regional integrated ticketing systems, nationwide systems and cross-border ticketing. The section provides a detailed analysis of market size estimation and forecast by ticketing type, mode, and technology. The estimations and forecasts will be based on market intelligence, in-depth research knowledge, and inputs from key industry players, Factors considered for estimation include smartphone penetration rate, internet and mobile network penetration, 5G connectivity, estimated share of mobile ticketing in ticket sales, and network availability.

Part 3 focuses on the current status, key trends, outlook and opportunities by region covering North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It also covers key players and their regional landscape. Part 4 provides detailed information on 500 cities. The database is organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Each city profile provides information on modes operated in the city, mode-wise ridership, public transport usage, average revenue per user, existing mobile ticketing type technology, existing bio-metric ticketing, current status of account-based ticketing (ABT) deployment, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) deployment, use of artificial intelligence, current mobile ticketing infrastructure, vendors/suppliers of ticketing infrastructure, existing level of integration, plans, key contracts awarded, and timelines.

The report is useful for organisations interested in transit fare collection systems - transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, investors/lenders, banks and financial institutions, start-ups, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, academia, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART I

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview of Mobile Ticketing

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Market Opportunities

2. Current Status and Market Size

2.1 Trends in ridership after deployment of mobile ticketing

2.2 Transition to mobile ticketing - steps and overview

2.3 Key trends, customer experiences and impact

2.4 Comparative analysis of alternate fare media

2.5 Key risks and challenges

2.6 Market size analysis

3. Key Upcoming Global Trends

3.1 Mobile ticketing as an enabler of integrated transit ticketing

3.2 Emerging business models

3.3 Prioritising equity, accessibility and inclusivity

3.4 Biometric and ID-based ticketing (IDBT)

3.5 Blockchain and tokenisation

3.6 Open-loop payments

3.7 Mobility as a service

3.8 Artificial intelligence in ticketing

3.9 Dynamic pricing

4. Recent Development

4.1 Recent announcements

4.2 Recent contract awarded

4.3 Recent launch

4.4 Open tenders

PART II

5. Industry Analysis

5.1 Analysis by Ticketing Type

5.1.1 Mobile Apps

5.1.1.1 With account-based ticketing

5.1.1.2 Without ABT

5.1.2 QR Code Tickets

5.1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

5.1.4 SMS Ticketing

5.1.5 Digital Wallets

5.2 Analysis by Ticket Reading Technology

5.2.1 QR code scanners

5.2.2 NFC readers

5.2.3 Bluetooth beacons

5.2.4 Handheld Validation Devices

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Analysis by Mode

5.3.1 Heavy rail and subway

5.3.2 Light rail, trams, and streetcars

5.3.3 Bus and BRT

5.3.4 Others (monorail, ARL, AGT)

5.4 Analysis by use

5.4.1 Single-use ticket

5.4.2 Passes, subscription and bundles

6. Market potential and opportunity

6.1 Market Size Estimations & Forecasts

PART III

7. Analysis by region

7.1 North America

7.2 Latin America

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Europe

7.5 Middle East and Africa

8. Key players

8.1 Overview

8.2 Region-wise market penetration

8.3 Outlook

